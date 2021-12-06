Nepal reports its first two Omicron variant, government to speed up vaccine process

Nepal reported its first two cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry informed on Monday.

Two individuals are foreign nations who had come to Nepal for business purpose. The health ministry said their nationalities will not be revealed due to security reasons.

"A 66-year-old foreigner, who had entered Nepal from a country with confirmed Omicron variant on November 19, and another 71-year-old person who was in close contact with him tested positive for omicron on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement,” Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, health ministry spokesperson told WION.

Both individuals are in isolation and under surveillance of health workers, he added.

Adhikari confirmed that in the process of contact tracing, it was found that 66 people had come in contact with infected individuals and all tested negative.

Speaking on the ways to further contain the spread of the variant, Adhikari said, "Our priority is to speed up vaccination process across the country and identify people who have not received their doses."

The health ministry spokesperson informed that discussions are underway to administer booster doses in the country but is yet to take a concrete decision on it.

Nepal government had earlier banned the entry of travelers coming from eight African nations and Hong Kong.