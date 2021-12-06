India achieves new COVID-19 vaccine milestone, 50% of adults fully vaccinated

Dec 06, 2021, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India has achieved another milestone in the vaccination campaign against coronavirus with over half of the country's adult population, which means 50 percent of the people over the age of 18 years have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read in App