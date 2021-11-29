Omicron chaos: A list of countries that have reported cases of new variant

A new variant of Covid, Omicron has recently been discovered. The World Health Organization has classified the new strain as a "variant of concern".
Ever since the variant has emerged, it has been rapidly spreading across the world. Here is a list of countries, which have reported cases of the Omicron variant so far.
Botswana on Sunday said that it had reported 19 cases of the new Covid variant.
"As of today we have recorded a total of 19 cases of the variant," Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti said at a press conference in the capital Gaborone. He further said that most of Botswana's cases have come from abroad.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The new variant, Omicron, has been detected in South Africa.
Blaming the new COVID-19 variant on the surge in new cases, virologist Tulio de Oliveira said ''Unfortunately we have detected a new variant which is a reason for concern in South Africa.''
Calling the variant a cause of "serious concern," Health Minister Joe Phaahla said it was detected among travellers from South Africa.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Two cases of the new Covid-19 strain have been detected in travellers in compulsory quarantine in Hong Kong. While one traveller was from South Africa, the other one came from Canada.
A health department spokesperson revealed that the traveller from South Africa used a mask with a valve that barely filters exhaled air. This may have transmitted the virus to his neighbour when the room door was open.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Israeli health ministry on Friday reported first case of the new Covid variant. The strain was discovered in a genomic sequencing test that took an Israeli who returned from Malawi, the Ministry said.
There is also a suspicion of more cases of infection with the strain, of two Israelis who also returned from abroad, it added.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Dutch authorities said on Sunday at least 13 cases of Omicron variant have been detected among passengers who had landed in the country from South Africa on Friday.
The Netherlands had confirmed 61 coronavirus positive cases from two flights which had arrived at Amsterdam airport. However, the authorities informed that investigations are underway to find out the test results of other passengers.
(Photograph:Reuters)
As of now, three cases of the new Covid variant have been reported in Germany.
"The sequencing has confirmed the result — the suspected case which was made public yesterday morning is the omicron variant," Kai Klose, Social Affairs Minister in the state of Hesse tweeted.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Liberec's regional hospital has confirmed a case of new strain of Covid. The person is a female. Spokesman Vaclav Ricar told reporters, "My colleagues from the department of genetics and molecular diagnostics confirmed the strain with 90-per cent probability after a sequence analysis."
(Photograph:Reuters)
Austria has recorded the first suspected case of the new Covid variant. Authorities claimed a traveller who returned from South Africa had shown symptoms of the new variant, however, it needs to be confirmed.
Two cases of the new variant have been reported in Denmark so far.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Two international travellers arriving in Sydney were infected with the developing Omicron strain.
"Both passengers came to Sydney from South Africa on the evening of Saturday, November 27. They underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for COVID-19 late last night.The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are in isolation in the special health accommodation. Both people are fully vaccinated, " NSW Health said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Canada's first two cases of Omicron have been discovered in Ontario, according to Canada's health minister, after two people who had just travelled from Nigeria tested positive.
They are the first instances in North America to be discovered.
Travellers who visited southern African nations in the previous two weeks are prohibited from entering Canada, according to a prohibition that took effect on Friday.
(Photograph:Reuters)
France's Health Ministry on Sunday said that it had detected eight cases of the Omicron variant across the country. This comes in after the government announced it would tighten restrictions.
France is in the midst of a fifth wave of the virus.
The Health Ministry recommended on Saturday the isolation of any contact person at risk of a possible case or a confirmed case of the Omicron variant, even vaccinated, in documents sent to establishments and health professionals.
(Photograph:AFP)