Omicron variant proof that Covid pandemic is just starting, warns UK scientist

A British scientist has warned the world that the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus shows that the world is closer to the start of a pandemic than the end.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust, has claimed that leaders around the globe have been assuming that the worst of this pandemic is behind us, but that is far from the truth.

Rich countries have been adopting "a very blinkered domestic focus, lulled into thinking that the worst of the pandemic was behind us," he said.

Also read | Vaccine advocates offer rides to teens to inoculation site, spark controversy

Farrar also added that he is hopeful that the existing vaccines can protect masses against the deadly coronavirus, but he is not sure if the same can be said for the new variants that may emerge in the future.

"The longer this virus continues to spread in largely unvaccinated populations globally, the more likely it is that a variant that can overcome our vaccines and treatments will emerge," he wrote in the Observer. "If that happens, we could be close to square one."

He also slammed the political leaders for not being able to put the politics aside and coming together to eradicate the pandemic on a global level. He has accused leaders of only focusing on domestic matters related to Covid, rather than on a global level. "This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone, with governments unwilling to really address inequitable access to the vaccines, tests and treatment. There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ensure fair access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to a close."

WATCH |

Meanwhile, the UK has been trying to battle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, has been urging all eligible people to get a booster shot as soon as possible. "It's absolutely crucial that everybody who is eligible gets their booster jab to top up their immunity before spending time with loved ones," he said. "While our brilliant scientists learn more about the new Omicron variant, we need to do everything we can to strengthen our defences, and vaccines are the best way to do that."

Boris Johnson’s government has also announced that all incoming travellers will now have to show negative RT-PCR Covid test 48 hours before entering the country.