COVID-19: California reports the first US case of the Omicron variant

The coronavirus Omicron variant has been found in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveller who returned from South Africa on November 22—three days before experts in that nation reported the discovery of the new variety, according to the CDC.



The individual, who is under the age of 50, began experiencing symptoms a few days after arriving in the United States and was tested on November 28, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.



On Monday, November 29, the test for COVID-19 came back positive.

"The individual was a traveller who returned from South Africa on November 22," the CDC said in a news release.

"The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive." All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative. "



"This person did what we hope other people would do when they arrive on a flight into the US," Dr Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said in a White House briefing.

"They got off, and as soon as they became symptomatic, they went and got tested, and it was positive."

According to Dr. Grant Colfax, director of health for the city of San Francisco, the infected individual had had two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine but had not reached the six-month mark after the second injection in order to obtain a booster shot.



Since the alarming new strain was initially identified in South Africa last week, Omicron cases have been detected in places ranging from Europe to the Middle East.

The United States has recently joined that list, which has risen despite governments' attempts to keep the Omicron variety beyond their borders by imposing travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)