Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts; rescuers evacuate residents

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness.

Mount Semeru erupts

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee.

No damage to buildings or casualties were reported, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said in a statement, adding that the local disaster agency was setting up evacuation tents.

(Photograph:AFP)