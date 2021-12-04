19-year-old man arrested for threatening to release sexually explicit photos of Florida state senator

A 19-year-old man from Florida was arrested for threatening to release sexually explicit photos of a politician online in exchange for cash.

Jeremy Kamperveen, a plantation worker, was arrested last month and charged with extortion and cyberstalking Florida state senator Lauren Book from the Democratic party.

Kamperveen also allegedly texted sexually explicit photos and asked for $5,000 in gift cards in exchange for destroying the photos.

At that time, the identity of the victim wasn’t revealed, until Book released a statement on Thursday saying that she was the one who received the threatening messages.

“Three weeks ago, I became the victim of ongoing sexual harassment and extortion,” Book said.

“I immediately notified law enforcement and began working closely with them to track those responsible for sending threatening and disturbing images and messages to my phone, including distorted, fake and stolen images created in an effort to intimidate, threaten, and extort me.”

Book had complained to the police on November 12, claiming a cyberstalker had sent her two photos of her exposed breasts that she "had taken of herself and only shared with a close friend.”

She is chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and a longtime advocate for victims of child abuse and sexual abuse. She leads a group called Lauren’s Kids.

According to police, Kamperveen, who lives in Book’s district and is a registered Democrat, does not have a criminal record.

