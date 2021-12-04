Finland records far-right terrorism case after two years of investigation: Reports

Finland has recorded a rare case of probable far-right terrorism after the authorities detained five men on the charges of allegedly planning a gun and bomb attack.

The men are being assumed to belong to a group based in the southwestern town of Kankaanpää. Local police officers detained these five men on Tuesday and were presented in front of the Satakunta District Court over the weekend.

These suspects, aged around 25, were being tracked by the local authorities for the past two years. The police have claimed that all suspects have a criminal record.

Officials obtained raw material which could be used to make explosives such as weapons, fertiliser and ammunition. These materials were seized during the police raid.

"Material has been found in the possession of the persons, which, combined with other preliminary investigation material, strengthens the perception of the radicalization of the suspects and gives reason to suspect them of terrorist offenses," says Investigator Toni Sjöblom from the Southwest Finland Police.

When the investigation had started two years ago, these men were suspected of 'serious firearms crime'. The group was, since then, being closely monitored by the local police officers.

"The force has since been closely monitored by the police, during which time the police have, among other things, screened and examined the material found in the suspects' IT equipment and found out the significance of the material in the crime," the official statement added.

It is being reported by local media that the group followed the belief that the western governments are corrupt, irreparable and need to be removed through 'divide and rule' policy. Officials are now investigating the men for involvement in terrorism and possession of illegal firearms.

"If you see clear signs of radicalization in your loved ones, you should react as quickly as possible, for example, by telling the authorities about your concerns," Detective Superintendent Toni Sjoblom said.