China has hit back at the United States with 84 per cent tariffs on all American goods.

Advertisment

In other news, Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks key accused, to set to land in India tomorrow (Apr 10) after being extradited from the US.

Meanwhile, the European Union has announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth $23.2 billion as the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump escalates.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

China not backing down! Beijing hits back at US with 84% tariffs on all US goods from April 10, after Trump's 104% duty

China hits back at the United States on Wednesday (April 9), with 84% tariffs on all American goods starting from Thursday, Beijing's finance ministry announced.

Advertisment

Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks key accused, to land in India tomorrow

Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks key accused, has been extradited from the United States. He is set to land in India on Thursday (Apr 10) after exhausting all legal options in the US justice system to evade Indian authorities.

EU hits back at Trump with retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth $23.2 billion as trade war escalates

The European Union on Wednesday (Apr 9) has approved retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of US goods in response to the 25 per cent duties imposed by US President Donald Trump last month on the bloc’s steel and aluminium exports. The levies will hit around $23.2 billion worth of American goods.

'US-Ukraine Secret Weapon': How Kyiv, Washington planned operations against Russia at 'hidden' military HQ in Germany?

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the UK revealed the US-Ukrainian military headquarters in Germany, calling it a "secret weapon" for planning military operations during the war with Russia.

China trying to be friends with India again? Beijing asks India to 'stand together' amid Trump's tariffs

As Trump's tariffs are affecting the world's economy at large, China has turned all friendly towards India, stressing that the two "largest developing" countries should "stand together" to overcome the difficulties brought by the ongoing trade war.

'DO IT NOW': Trump calls on companies to move to US, offers them 'ZERO TARIFFS' and quick approvals

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 9) called on companies to move to the United States of America, saying that it is a "GREAT time", and offering "ZERO TARIFFS".

Top Chinese leaders to meet to discuss support measures amid trade war with US – Report

China’s top leaders are expected to meet as soon as Wednesday (Apr 9) to discuss measures to boost the economy and stabilise capital markets amid escalations in the trade war with the United States, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Russia invites Indian PM Modi to attend 80th ‘Victory Day’ parade marking end of WW2

Russia has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of Soviet victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

Phule release postponed amid backlash from Brahmin groups: Know all about the controversy

Upcoming Hindi film Phule, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha has run into troubled waters days ahead of its scheduled release. Gandhi plays reformer Mahatma Phule while Patralekha plays Savitribai Phule in the film directed by Ananth Mahadevan. The film’s trailer has sparked row with certain Brahmin groups objecting to certain portions of the film. The film has been postponed from its sceheduled April 11 release and CBFC has demanded certain cuts in the film before clearing it.

IPL 2025 | In the name of fans: Why we must respect cricketers' personal space

The Indian Premier League is far more than just another cricket tournament; it is a festival at this point. It integrates top-tier cricket, captivating spectacles, and a level of passion from fans unlike any other. What sets the IPL apart are the unparalleled cheers of supporters, the excitement, and their deep emotional attachment to the tournament. But amongst all this thrill, there is an important question we need to ponder: Are we providing the right amount of space and regard to cricketers?