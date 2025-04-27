China has backed Pakistan's call for an 'impartial' investigation into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

In other news, the death toll of the Iran port blast has risen to 40, while over 1,000 have been injured.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver police, on Saturday (Apr 26), ruled out the "act of terrorism" after a 30-year-old SUV driver rammed his car into a street party in the Canadian city, killing nine people.

Iran port explosion: At least 40 dead, over 1,000 injured; Iran’s president visits blast site

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Apr 27) visited those injured in a massive port blast as the fire still blazes after more than 24 hours of the incident. At least 40 people were killed in the incident, while more than 1,000 were wounded, according to state TV.

Moscow’s Crocus Hall terror attack plotter in Pakistan?

The mastermind of the horrific terror attack at a concert hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024, that left around 150 civilians killed, is said to be in Pakistan, and as per media reports, Moscow may ask Islamabad to hand him over.

After Indus Waters Treaty suspension, BJP MP calls for stopping water to Bangladesh

Referring to reports of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists being in constant touch with an adviser in Bangladesh’s interim government, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for a suspension of water supply to Bangladesh after India’s decision to halt the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Canadian national detained after bomb scare creates panic in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight

Chaos broke out at Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi airport on Saturday (Apr 26) after a Canadian national aboard a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight claimed that he was carrying a bomb, police said on Sunday (Apr 27).

Pahalgam terror attack: Karnataka man reveals chilling account of 'monstrous act'; 'brains and senses were numb'

In a chilling account of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a survivor has shared their harrowing experience of the April 22 "monstrous act" that killed 26 and injured many more.

Inside India, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals: Who has more, and what would happen if New Delhi, Islamabad unleash their nukes?

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Pakistan’s Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has issued a warning to India, hinting at the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Kevin Hart cancels Indian leg of his 'Acting My Age' tour after Pahalgam terrorist attack

Comedian Kevin Hart has cancelled the Indian show of his Acting My Age tour after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The show was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi this Wednesday, April 30th. The show's ticketing partner announced the news.

MI vs LSG: Suryakumar Yadav becomes quickest to 4000 IPL runs by an Indian, surpasses Rohit

Mumbai Indians ace batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his brilliant form in IPL 2025 with another half-century this season, more importantly in the winning cause against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on Sunday. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 54 in the first innings, propelling MI to 215 for seven in 20 overs. He, however, also broke several records on the day, including becoming the quickest Indian (by balls) to cross the 4000-run mark in the league.