The Vancouver police, on Saturday (Apr 26), ruled out the "act of terrorism" after a 30-year-old SUV driver rammed his car into a street party in the Canadian city, killing several people.

"At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," police said in an X post early Sunday morning.

At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

This comes after a car ploughed into a crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival at 8:00 pm on Saturday (Apr 26).

The driver of the car was a "lone suspect" known to police, a police spokesperson told local media.

Vancouver Police investigate 'mass casualty incident'

The police released a statement on their X handle stating that the officials were investigating a "mass casualty incident" at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, and the suspect was arrested.

"A suspect has been arrested by Vancouver Police after several people were killed and multiple others injured at a neighbourhood street party in South Vancouver earlier tonight," the police said in a statement.

"At approximately 8:14 p.m. on April 26, a man drove into a large crowd of people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street. A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and is being led the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section," it added.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police investigates mass casualty incident at neighbourhood block party



A suspect has been arrested by Vancouver Police after several people were killed and multiple others injured at a neighbourhood street party in South Vancouver earlier tonight.



At… pic.twitter.com/GaFqiO2fIA — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

Several videos of the attack surface online

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced online of the incident.

In the videos shared online and gone viral, the black SUV can be seen with a crushed front hood.

Initial reports of several killed and over a dozen injured, after an SUV plowed into a closed-off street filled with people celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada. pic.twitter.com/cLQQPfOMCq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 27, 2025

Several people in the footage are being tended to by first responders, while some can be seen lying motionless on the bloodied street.

“We will work to provide more information as soon as we can, but at this time Vancouver police have confirmed that there are a number of fatalities and multiple injuries," said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim after the tragic incident.

'Devastated to hear about horrific events,' Canada PM

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences on the loss of life in the incident.

"I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening," Carney wrote on X. "We are all mourning with you."