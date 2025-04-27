Referring to reports of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists being in constant touch with an adviser in Bangladesh’s interim government, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for a suspension of water supply to Bangladesh after India’s decision to halt the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dubey said the 1996 Ganga water agreement between India and Bangladesh signed during Congress rule is “flawed”.

Advertisment

“The agreement for the waters of the Ganga was wrong, and it was a mistake made by the Congress government in 1996,” Dubey said.

#WATCH | Deoghar, Jharkhand | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "... There can be nothing more unfortunate than the #PahalgamTerrorAttack. Fortunately, India is being led by a person who has the support of 140 crore Indians, and the entire world thinks of him as a strong Prime… pic.twitter.com/ChN9DxHQwx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been constantly saying that we should not share water with Bangladesh, and the West Bengal Chief Minister opposed the Teesta Water Agreement. We should stop giving water to Bangladesh until they stop supporting terrorist groups,” Dubey said.

Advertisment

Also Read | Terrorists covered rugged terrain from Kokernag to Pahalgam in 22 hours for attack: Source

He questioned the logic of continuing to share water with countries allegedly linked to terrorism. “How long will we provide water to snakes? It’s time to crush them,” he added.

Dubey also expressed concern over security along India’s borders with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. He stressed the importance of securing these areas to prevent terrorist infiltration.



“Lashkar-e-Taiba is in constant touch with Bangladesh’s interim government,” he said, citing media reports, and added, “To stop the terror infiltration, both India and Bangladesh’s borders need to be secured.”

Also Read | Pahalgam attack: Union Minister Puri slams Bilawal's provocative remark, says Pakistan in ‘terminal decline’

Advertisment

The MP also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, stating that PM Modi’s anger was clearly evident after the Pahalgam attack. He added, “PM Modi has the support of 140 crore Indians, and the entire world sees him as a strong leader. His determination to bring the terrorists to justice is evident.”

While addressing a gathering in Bihar, PM Modi vowed that the terrorists and conspirators behind the Pahalgam attack will get punishment beyond their imagination.

Earlier, Dubey had also taken a dig at former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that he agreed to “give water to a snake” in the hope of getting a Nobel Prize in 1960.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, by India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, and then-Pakistani President Ayub Khan.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: New video surfaces of terrorist shooting a man dead, goes viral

On Friday, Dubey took potshots at Pakistan with a social media post tagging a video published by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), in which the outfit claimed that it killed 10 personnel of the Pakistani Army in an IED blast. Dubey captioned his post suggesting that Pakistan is on the verge of disintegrating.