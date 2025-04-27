Mumbai Indians ace batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his brilliant form in IPL 2025 with another half-century this season, more importantly in the winning cause against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on Sunday. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 54 in the first innings, propelling MI to 215 for seven in 20 overs. He, however, also broke several records on the day, including becoming the quickest Indian (by balls) to cross the 4000-run mark in the league.

Although he is third on the list for batters quickest to 4000 IPL runs, after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, who coincidently unlocked this feat in 2658 balls each, Suryakumar did it in 2714 balls, quicker than fifth-placed and only Indian in the top five (barring him), Suresh Raina, who took 2886 balls to reach there. Former Australia opener David Warner is fourth on the list, taking 2809 balls to this feat.

Heading into MI’s 10th game of the season, Suryakumar Yadav needed 33 runs to enter the list, and he brought that up in style by hitting LSG seamer Avesh Khan for a four in the 13th over. The attacking middle-order batter enjoyed another fruitful outing this season, helping Mumbai complete their fifth successive win, which saw them climb up to the second spot on the points table with six wins from ten contested matches.

💥💥💥#SuryakumarYadav uses the long handle & smashes #RaviBishnoi for a thumping six over mid-wicket! 💪🏻



💥💥💥#SuryakumarYadav uses the long handle & smashes #RaviBishnoi for a thumping six over mid-wicket! 💪🏻

Suryakumar’s IPL numbers are a testament to his greatness in the shortest format. In 160 matches played in the league thus far, SKY, as the fans often call him, has amassed 4021 runs, averaging 34.08 and striking at close to 150. He has hit 27 fifties and two hundreds, playing a handy role for the Mumbai Indians since his switch.

More records

Not only this, but Suryakumar Yadav also became the third Mumbai Indians player after veteran opener Rohit Sharma and former all-rounder Kieron Pollard to complete 3000 runs for the franchise.

He also completed 150 sixes in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, MI beat LSG by 54 runs, nearing punching their playoff ticket.