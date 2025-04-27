Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav returned to cricket for the first time in six months following a lengthy injury layoff, removing veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma in his comeback game in IPL 2025, but it all came at a cost.

Mayank rose to the limelight since his IPL debut last year because of his unbelievable pace that bamboozled everyone. Although he played just a few games before suffering an injury that kept him out for a few months, the BCCI selectors fast-tracked him into the Indian Team later.

Mayank made his India debut during the home T20Is against Bangladesh but got ruled out midway through the series with a back injury, which kept him away from the entire 2024-25 domestic season. Mayank recovered at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE, formerly NCA) in Bengaluru, only to get infected after stubbing his toe against his bed, further delaying his return by two weeks.

After all of this, Mayank got a green signal from the CoE, marking his return to the cash-rich league for the first time since his fourth IPL game last season.

Come back after six months

Mayank opened the innings for the second time in his T20 career, and what was shocking to learn was that his pace dipped. The lanky pacer clocked his highest speed of 156.7kph last season, but it dipped drastically this time, with his top speed against the Mumbai Indians being 142.7kph.

What’s more worrying for the pace-loving enthusiasts was that he bowled around eight slower balls in his spell of four overs for 41 runs, including two wickets, more than ever.

The LSG quick removed Rohit first, caught at the short third man on 12 before accounting for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, bowled on five.

CASTLED!💥#MayankYadav's pace proves too good for the #MI captain as he walked back before the death overs!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2025

Although he leaked runs at the beginning, going for 13 in his second over, Mayank tied up half-centurion Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, who remained unbeaten at 25 off 11 balls, with his slower ones during the fag end of the innings, not conceding any boundary in his last over.

Overall, LSG bowlers went for runs, conceding 215 in the first innings, with seamers Mayank and Avesh Khan returning with two wickets each.