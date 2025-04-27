Thank God for cricket, kids and bhangra.

Imagine putting all these things together - it's bliss, don’t believe it? Watch it.

In a rare incident recorded on a cricket field, kids performed a Punjabi dance form called ‘bhangra’ just before running a batter out. In a never-seen-before celebration, the bowling team affected a run-out, with the gloveman, the slip fielder, an outfielder and even the bowler were joyous over a mix-up between the batters in the middle, celebrating it by cutely performing bhangra.

The video of that whole episode went viral minutes after being posted on social media, gaining countless views.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred during an age-group cricket match in India, where the two teams of teenagers were up against each other.

As visible in the video posted online, a young batter named Sameer Singh Chauhan tried completing a second run, only for his partner at the other end, Vaibhav Sharma, to deny it, standing his ground; Sameer almost ran to the other end, with both batters standing clueless at the non-striker's end.

Though that was a usual mix-up that happens now and then on a cricket field worldwide, what caught everyone’s attention was the bowling team’s pre-wicket celebratory ‘bhangra’ dance, winning the internet.

Watch Video –

Bowling team does 'Bhangra' before running out the batter. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5cXjCQp08T — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2025

Another teenager making headlines elsewhere

While these teenagers got their share of social media fame for the cutest never-seen-before celebration on a cricket field, there is a certain someone of almost a similar age group making headlines in world cricket, none other than the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals' teen sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav’s record-breaking IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made everyone go bonkers.

Playing his first ball in the cash-rich league, the left-handed batter smashed India international seamer Shardul Thakur for a six straight at the deep covers, sending the cricket world into a frenzy.

However, his two outings thus far saw him hit 50 runs, and his team failed to win both matches, reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.