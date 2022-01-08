Top 10 world news: Chairman of China's biggest insurer probed, Russia lambasts Blinken, and more

Russia has lambasted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying he "ridiculed a totally legitimate response" of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance led by Russia. Also, United Kingdom's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently announced that a 'very rare' case of bird flu has been detected in a person living in southwest England.

Click on headlines to read more

Chairman of China's biggest insurer being probed by Communist Party's anti-corruption commission

Wang Bin, who is the chairman of China's biggest insurer is being probed by Communist Party's anti-corruption commission.

Russia lambasts Blinken for ridiculing 'tragic events' in Kazakhstan

Russia has lambasted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying he "ridiculed a totally legitimate response" of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance led by Russia.

'Very rare' human case of bird flu detected in UK; Incident reported to WHO

United Kingdom's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently announced that a 'very rare' case of bird flu has been detected in a person living in southwest England.

EC announces poll dates for five Indian states, UP election in 7 phases; results on March 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the poll dates for five states—Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Despite low carbon emission, Nepal bears brunt of climate change, says PM Deuba

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday stated that the country continues to feel the brunt of climate change, even though Nepal’s contribution to Green House Gas emission is minimal.

No food and clothes: Taliban's Deputy PM calls for aid amid economic crisis

The Taliban on Friday called for emergency humanitarian aid without "political bias." Afghanistan's aid-dependent economy has been in turmoil since the Taliban took over.

Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver assaulted at US airport in suspected hate crime

A cab driver from the Sikh community was assaulted outside the JFK International Airport in New York in yet another case of hate crime in the United States.

Fourteen killed and 17 injured in a double bus crash in Egypt

At least 14 people were killed and 17 injured after a coach and a minibus collided while speeding in Egypt's Sinai peninsula. The accident took place close to El-Tor, which is located in southern Sinai, 185 miles southeast of Cairo.

No more fries and hash browns? Global supply crisis affects McDonalds' menu

Global supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic have now affected the American fast-food company McDonald's with several stores in Taiwan running out of hash browns imported from the US.

'Return underwear’, Norway army tells outgoing recruits as COVID-19 pandemic hits supplies

Coronavirus pandemic has forced numerous people to take drastic measures in the last two years. But the decision taken by Norway is the next level.