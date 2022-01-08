No more fries and hash browns? Global supply crisis affects McDonalds' menu

Global supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic have now affected the American fast-food company McDonald's with several stores in Taiwan running out of hash browns imported from the US. These stores are now planning to suspend sales due to the "unstable global shipping supply."

The company has put up signs in several storefronts announcing the suspensions. Also, the item has been listed as "temporarily unavailable" on its menus. In a statement, the company said, "There is a shortage of hash browns in McDonald's restaurants and sales will be temporarily suspended after they are sold out. We thank customers for their support and we are sorry for the inconvenience."

Not just in Taiwan but McDonald's stores in Japan are also affected as they have been hit by a shortage of fries.

McDonald's Japan said that it would ration French fry orders to small size from January 9 for a period of one month. This is the second time that the stores have been forced to impose such a restriction.

"In addition to the ongoing import delays, a combination of unforeseen circumstances, including cargo hold-ups in Vancouver, disruptions caused by snow and bad weather on the route, is causing further delays in the arrival of shipments," the company said in a statement.

