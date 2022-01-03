Diaper and crib shortages? Supply chain crisis creates problem for pregnant women amid pandemic

Global supply chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing pandemic have now created a massive problem for pregnant ladies. A report by The New York Times suggests that there have been long delays for baby items, including diapers, cribs, car seats, and strollers. Products that used to arrive in ten weeks are now taking double the time. There can also be additional delays depending on supply chain issues.

Even with a declining birthrate, there were over 3.6 million births in the United States in 2020.

Lauren Logan, the owner of Juvenile Shop, which a family-run baby retailer in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood of Los Angeles, described the situation as she said, "These are pregnant women that are all having their babies. They are hormonal, but they are pregnant — they want their stuff. I don’t blame them. I want their stuff for them.”

To get rid of the issue, Logan is now giving out loaner furniture, loaner chairs, loaner car seats. “If people are having their babies, they need something," she said.

Also read | Watch: Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Covid restrictions

A report by The Times states that Maisonette, which is an online baby marketplace working with nearly 1,000 vendors said that the product delays are mostly from Asia and Peru. This is where Pima cotton for baby apparel is made.

According to Joe Shamie, president of Delta Children, which happens to be a popular seller of children’s furniture sold at Walmart and Pottery barn, said the normal production of highly sold items typically takes around 45 to 60 days. However, in the current situation, it takes a couple of months just for the transport of the items to the US.

The cost of importing products has also massively surged. Describing the situation, Shamie said, "This is a case of the actual system being broken down.”

(With inputs from agencies)