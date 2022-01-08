Despite low carbon emission, Nepal bears brunt of climate change, says PM Deuba

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday stated that the country continues to feel the brunt of climate change, even though Nepal’s contribution to Green House Gas emission is minimal.

The statement was made during a launch of a campaign against climate change with the aim to raise awareness against the climate crisis, the "Unity for Sustainability" run by Annapurna Media Network (AMN).

During the speech, PM Deuba added that media can play a vital role in highlighting issues of climate change and contribute to an enhanced dialogue. “I believe we can contribute to clean and green nature-based solutions to the prevailing climate change and environmental issues. I also strongly raised the issue in the recent COP26 Summit,” said PM Deuba.

“Extreme climate events are increasing, causing huge losses to the economy, environment, and people’s lives and livelihoods. But I believe Nepal can be a leader in launching clean, green, and nature-based climate solutions,” he added.

He informed of the initiatives taken by the Nepal government to mitigate the effects of climate change, “We have recently launched a long-term National Adaptation Plan, Net-zero emission mitigation strategy and net zero-deforestation pledge. The Government has formulated climate-friendly policies and the legal framework and structures to deal with the impacts of climate change and disaster risk.”

Deuba said that the government had launched a short and long-term programme to mitigate climate change impacts but the government's efforts alone were not enough to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change. The government has categorically put its stance on climate change in the national and international arena.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister pointed out the need for the government, private sector, and other stakeholders to work together on the issues of climate change.

The programme also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with dozens of organisations to work together on climate change.

ANM wants to highlight the issue of sustainable development that takes care of the planet and to address the challenges posed by the effects of climate change. So the core of the campaign is to unite all stakeholders to work on a sustainable development framework. AMN will be organizing a series of related programs in the days to come.

At the COP26, Nepal had called upon the World leaders to protect the Himalayan Mountain from the devastating impact of climate change.

Deuba, representing Nepal at the summit, Nepal aims to reach a net-zero emission by 2045 and achieve net zero deforestation by 2030.

“We will ensure that 15 per cent of our total energy demand is supplied from clean energy sources and that 45 per cent of our country is under forest cover by 2030,” the PM said.