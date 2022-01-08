No food and clothes: Taliban's Deputy PM calls for aid amid economic crisis

The Taliban on Friday called for emergency humanitarian aid without "political bias." Afghanistan's aid-dependent economy has been in turmoil since the Taliban took over. The nation's USD 9 billion in reserves, which are mostly held in the US, were frozen and the IMF blocked about USD 450 million.

Deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, in a video has said that the world has an obligation to help. "In various places right now, people do not have food, accommodation, warm clothes or money. The world has to support Afghan people without any political bias and carry out their humanitarian obligations," he said.

Baradar further highlighted how the weather has worsened the economic crisis. "We call for the international community, NGOs and all the countries not to forget our poor people," he said.

Also read | Omicron cases on the rise in Pakistan, government advises caution

Earlier in December, UN humanitarian chief Marty Griffiths called on the international community to intervene to avert further deaths. Afghanistan's economic collapse is "happening before our eye," he said.

Griffiths told The Associated Press that donor nations need to agree that, in addition to emergency humanitarian aid, they must meet Afghans' basic needs like education, hospitals, electricity and paying civil servants. As per him, it is also essential to inject liquidity into the economy, which has seen the banking system "pretty well shut down."

He further highlighted that four million children are out of school and nine million more will be soon because 70 per cent of teachers have not been paid since August.

"And if we don't make that happen, all that discussion about the right of women and girls going to school becomes academic. So, my message today is a wake-up call about the humanitarian consequences of an economic collapse and the need to take urgent action," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)