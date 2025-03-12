Canada has announced additional tariffs on US goods worth $20.7 billion to counter US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium.

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasised that he does not trust Russia despite agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire proposal by the US.

Meanwhile, Iran has received the letter given by US President Donald Trump, delivered by a UAE official days after Trump hinted at 'final strokes' with Tehran.

'Until threat is gone for good': Canada hits US with $20.7 bn tariffs over 'unjustified' steel levies

Canada has announced fresh tariffs on American products worth $20.7 billion in response to US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium. The retaliatory measures, which come into effect on Thursday, target a range of goods, including computers and sports equipment.

'None of us trust Russians': Zelensky expects 'strong' action from US if Moscow rejects 30-day ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he does not trust Russia despite agreeing to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Iran receives Trump's letter delivered by UAE official days after US prez hints at 'final strokes' with Tehran

Iran has received the letter given by US President Donald Trump by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Will not discuss ‘taking over Canada’: Rubio says talks at G7 will focus on Ukraine

Following taunts by United States President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not raise Canada’s sovereignty while visiting Quebec later on Wednesday (Mar 12) for the G7 talks, hinting that the talks would be focused on the Ukraine conflict.

Register or 'be treated as criminal': 900,000 'snowbird' Canadians face new US travel restrictions amid trade war

Canadians visiting the United States for more than 30 days will be required to register with authorities starting 11 April, according to a notice in the US federal register on Wednesday (12 March). The change comes at a time of growing trade tensions between the two countries.

'Beaten, spit on, held in a sq metre cell': Hostage's painful ordeal reveals 'they knew' when Gaza truce failed

Freed Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert said on Wednesday (March 12) that he always knew when Israel-Hamas were not on the same track and the ceasefire between them had fallen through, or a senior Hamas operative was killed, because the Palestinian militant group would take it out on him.

Who are Baloch Liberation Army? Here's all you need to know about militant group that hijacked Pakistani train

Militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the separatist group, hijacked the passenger train Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday (Mar 11).

Missing university student Sudiksha Konanki’s hometown sheriff names person of interest

The hometown sheriff’s department has named a person of interest in the disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki during her vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Boycott Kim Soo Hyun? Fans call out actor’s old problematic posts as news of relationship with Kim Sae Ron surfaces

Late Korean actress Kim Sae Ron is back in the news. Months after her tragic death, reports seem to suggest she had given a statement about being in a long-term relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. The statement comes on the heels of Kim Sae Ron’s aunt exposing their relationship, claiming the Queen of Tears actor began secretly dating her niece, who would have been a minor then.

EXCLUSIVE | '688 RUNS': In WPL 2025, Indian women outscored by foreigners at own home? Numbers don’t lie

The Women's Premier League (WPL) season 3 regular season is over with Delhi Capitals making it to the finals directly while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants set to play an eliminator. Now that the Indian women cricketers have had enough exposure of playing in big games, the question arises - how did the Indian batters perform in comparison to their foreign counterparts?