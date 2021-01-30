Top 10 world news: Black Lives Matter for Nobel Peace, Boris pens open letter, and more

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has penned an open letter thanking parents for homeschooling children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, a man has been charged in the UK for sending a suspicious package to a plant of the AstraZeneca vaccine plant. In the US, the movement 'Black Lives Matter' has been proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Black Lives Matter movement proposed for Nobel Peace Prize

Black Lives Matter, a movement which received an impetus in May, 2020, has been proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Russian court orders house arrest for Navalny's brother and allies

On Friday, the Moscow police department announced plans to temporarily close down metro stations and nearby streets to the Kremin ahead of weekend protests.

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

In line with his campaign promises, President Joe Biden plans to announce on Tuesday "his launch of a task force on reunifying families and children. Something that he is personally committed to, his wife Dr Biden is personally committed to and invested in," said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh region

The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the Azeri defence ministry said in a statement.

Man charged for sending suspicious package to AstraZeneca plant

It has been reported by the local media that a 53-year-old man from Kent has been charged for sending this package to the facility.

Joe Biden visits Walter Reed hospital to meet wounded US soldiers

Joe and his wife have since then been thankful to the hospital and its staff for taking care of his son 'in his final days with great grace and dignity'.

Boris Johnson pens open letter thanking parents for homeschooling children

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson penned an open letter to parents, who have "magnificently" handled the hardships of homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, which sent the UK schools into virtual learning last year.

N Ireland chief minister calls for removal of Brexit protocol

Brussels was forced to row back on threats it made late Friday to invoke Article 16 of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol and stop the free-flow of vaccines over the Irish border.

Elon Musk's SpaceX violated launch license in Starship rocket: Reports

Elon Musk's SpaceX has found itself in the news again, but this time it is not for gathering praise for its yet another launch.

