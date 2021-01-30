Man charged for sending suspicious package to AstraZeneca plant

A man has been charged for allegedly sending a suspicious package to a coronavirus vaccine production plant in North Wales.

The suspicious package had arrived at a production facility in Wrexham on Wednesday. The plant is being used to put the AstraZeneca vaccine into vials.

After the suspicious package was reported, the plant was partially evacuated and the work the temporarily stopped. Several hours of work disruption was reported as the authorities had to wait for assessment from the bomb disposal units.

North Wales Police department reported that a team from the Royal Logistics Corp had "attended and examined the package to make sure it was safe to handle".

The content of the package will be taken away for further detailed analysis, although it has been concluded through initial investigation that the item was not a viable device.

It has been reported by the local media that a 53-year-old man from Kent has been charged for sending this package to the facility.

Anthony Collins has now appeared at Medway Magistrate Court where he was charged for placing the package in a way that made everyone believe it was going to explode. He has been remanded in custody now.