Joe Biden visits Walter Reed hospital to meet wounded US soldiers

The US President Joe Biden visited wounded soldiers in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently for the first time since he took control of the White House.

Biden, a frequent visitor of the medical facility, met with soldiers who were on active duty and also the retired service members who are receiving treatment at the facility.

Calling them as 'real heroes', he said, "These kids are amazing, and thank God there’s not as many people to visit."

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center holds a special place for Biden since his son, Beau, died in the hospital.

Biden's son, Beau Biden, died in the same hospital in 2015 of brain cancer. He served as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and was admitted to Water Reed hospital for his treatment.

Joe and his wife have since then been thankful to the hospital and its staff for taking care of his son "in his final days with great grace and dignity."

The Bidens used to frequently visit the hospital even before 2015 when Joe Biden was serving as the Vice President of the US in the Obama administration. The couple used to also visit the hospital on Christmas Day to spread cheer for the soldiers of the country.

This was Biden's one of the first outdoor visits to an establishment since he took an oath to serve the country on Januayr 20, after winning the recently-concluded US election against twice-impeached President Donald Trump.

Other than this, Biden has only twice stepped out in the pubic day — the first being a visit to the Lincoln Memorial as a celebration on the Inauguration Day evening and the second was a visit to the church last Sunday.