Russian court orders house arrest for Navalny's brother and allies

The situation in Russia has not improved since the arrest of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after his arrival in Moscow from Germany.

Now, a Russian court has ordered allies and Navalny's brother to be put under house arrest, fearing another wave of anti-Putin protests in the country.

The court has also ordered metro stations and streets near the Kremlin to be closed down temporarily to make sure protestors do not get access to the nearby places of Kremlin.

This order has come almost after a week of massive protests against the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tens of thousands of locals took to streets last weekend to demand the immediate release of Navalny.

On Friday, the Moscow police department announced plans to temporarily close down metro stations and nearby streets to the Kremin ahead of weekend protests.

These protests have been termed as 'illegal' by the local police department and authorities, while Navalny has urged his supporters to step out and fight for 'democracy'.

Now, Kremlin critic's brother, Oleg Navalny, as well as allies Lyubov Sobol, Anastasiya Vasilyeva and Oleg Stepanov have been put under house arrest till March 23 for promoting and participating in the protests.

A member of the famous band 'Pussy Riots punk band', Maria Alyokhina, has also been put under house arrest along with other allies.

Earlier on Friday, investigators declared Leonid Volkov, a close Navalny ally, a wanted man after they formally charged him in absentia with urging teenagers to take part in unsanctioned anti-Kremlin protests last weekend.

The authorities have denounced these protests and have blamed the participants and leaders for flouting coronavirus regulations set in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)