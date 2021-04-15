Top 10 world news: Biden sanctions Russia, Blinken's surprise visit to Afghan, and more

The US President Joe Biden has slammed Russia with sanctions over poll meddling and cyber attack. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Afghanistan on a surprise to visit Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as senior US officials in Kabul.

US sanctions Russia, expels 10 diplomats over poll meddling, hacking

The sanctions have come in retaliation for what the US says is Kremlin's interference in US elections and other hostile activities including a massive cyber attack.

US continues pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine over reports of blood clots

The vaccine was rolled back as six women in the US between the ages of 18 and 48 developed brain blood clots after they received the J& vaccine shot.

Iran nuclear programme peaceful, 'mistake' for US to express concerns: Rouhani

Rouhani said in televised remarks that it was a "mistake" for Europe and the United States to express concerns that the move "means we can enrich to 90 per cent in one go".

Officer who shot Black man near Minneapolis to appear in court today

Potter, a 26-year police veteran who resigned after Wright's death, faces a maximum of 10 years in jail if convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

Over 20 Chinese tech giants pledge to end unfair competition

Beijing is taking China's tech firms to task to curtail the reach of private companies into the daily finances of the Chinese public, and, analysts say, to rein in their runaway expansion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Afghanistan on a surprise visit

Blinken met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as senior US officials in Kabul and briefed them on President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement that he was ending "the forever war", which began in response to the 2001 September 11 terror attacks.

Early findings suggest new drug could be 'gamechanging' to treat brain cancer

Two patients with advanced brain cancer have responded well in a small experimental trial of combining chemo and immunotherapy drugs.

Taiwan man marries four times, divorces three times to get extra paid leaves

A man in Taiwan has married the same spouse four times and divorced three times within 37 days.

Canada reports first blood clot case linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

However, Health Canada said that the country would continue to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab since its benefits against Covid-19 'outweigh the potential risks'.

US House urges Biden to refer Uighur 'genocide' to United Nations

Labelling it as 'genocide', the authorities have urged US President Joe Biden to refer these atrocities to the United Nations.