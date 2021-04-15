US continues pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine over reports of blood clots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has decided to extend the pause imposed on emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in the US as the researchers felt there is a lack of data on the rare blood clotting side effect.

US public health advisors concluded a long meeting on the use of the J&J vaccine without a vote on Wednesday. The experts said they lacked information to make recommendations on the reports of blood clots as a side effect of the single-shot vaccine.

A new date for the meeting has also not yet been decided. The vaccine will remain suspened at least for a week, according to reports.

However, this is not expected to slow down the vaccination process in the US, as the country still has Pfizer and Moderna shots.

However, J&J is a single-shot vaccine that could have helped fasten the vaccination drive in the US.

The vaccine was rolled back after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed brain blood clots, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after they received the J& vaccine shot.

This has come after AstraZeneca’s use was also temporarily suspended in several European countries after a similar side effect was reported. However, EMA had ruled that the blood clots were a rare side effect and countries could continue using the vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)