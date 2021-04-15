Officer who shot Black man near Minneapolis to appear in court today

The police officer who shot dead Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb after appearing to mistake her gun for a taser was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges and will appear in court on Thursday.

Minneapolis has been roiled by nightly violent protests after Kim Potter, who is white, opened fire on Wright in his car on Sunday.

Racial tensions were already high in the Midwestern US city as it hosts the trial of the white policeman charged with murdering George Floyd, whose death touched off a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran who resigned after Wright's death, faces a maximum of 10 years in jail if convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

"While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back," said the Wrights' family lawyer Ben Crump after the arrest.

"This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force."

"We will keep fighting for justice for Daunte, for his family, and for all marginalized people of color."

Protesters faced off with police for a fourth night of violent clashes on Wednesday evening.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators outside the fortified police station in Brooklyn Center, the suburb where Sunday's shooting took place.

About nine miles away, the judge presiding over the trial of Derek Chauvin denied a defense motion earlier Wednesday to acquit him of murder and manslaughter charges for the death of Floyd.

Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video taken by a bystander kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the handcuffed 46-year-old complained repeatedly that he "can't breathe."

Defence attorney Eric Nelson said prosecutors had failed to prove their case against the 45-year-old Chauvin beyond a reasonable doubt and he should be acquitted.

The video of Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

A forensic pathologist called by the defence on Wednesday said Floyd died from cardiac arrest brought on by heart disease, illegal drug use and other factors.

The testimony of David Fowler contradicted that of several medical experts put on the witness stand by the prosecution who said Floyd died of lack of oxygen while being held facedown on the ground.

On Tuesday the families of Wright and Floyd demanded an end to police brutality and the killing of unarmed African Americans by white officers.

"The world is traumatised watching another African American man being slain," Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd said, as he stood with Wright's relatives outside the trial courthouse.

(With inputs from agencies)