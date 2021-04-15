Canada reports first blood clot case linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Canadian health authority on Tuesday reported the nation's first blood clotting case related to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Health Canada said a Quebec woman who had received the coronavirus vaccine prepared by the Serum Institute of India was Canada's first case of blood clotting with low platelets.

"The person is at home now recovering," the authority said in a statement as reported by news agency AFP.

However, Health Canada said that the country would continue to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab since its benefits against Covid-19 "outweigh the potential risks."

On Wednesday, Denmark became the first European nation to stop using the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine over safety fears, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) insisting that the drug is safe to use.

"Denmark's vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine," Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told reporters.

Some European countries have reported a few blood clot cases after people received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but WHO and EMA have insisted that these cases form a very small number among millions who have received the drug and no link between blood clots and the drug has been established.

