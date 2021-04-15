Explainer: Why is second jab of coronavirus vaccine more painful?

Getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus is becoming increasingly important with every passing day. As several countries are reporting surges, governments are rushing to get their populations vaccinated.

However, some people are hesitant about getting vaccinated due to the possible side effects. It is important for people to know that getting a few side effects is normal for any kind of vaccine.

Also read | Early findings suggest new drug could be 'gamechanging' to treat brain cancer

Muscle pain, soreness, fever, fatigue, rash and more can be the usual symptoms that one might experience after getting vaccinated.

There can also be people who might not experience any symptoms after the first dose. However, in such cases, getting the second jab might be more painful.

"Side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot. These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a recent guideline.

Also read | UK adds COVID-19 vaccines from two more companies to its 'mix and match' trial

This happens as the first dose prepares the body to react to the virus and the side effects are simply proof that the body has started an immune response. The second dose, however, works on protecting the body completely against the virus.

When the second dose is administered, the body would have already started producing antibodies. Then when the pathogen is spotted again, the cells recognise it and launch stronger inflammatory reactions that may show up as flu-like symptoms.

In such cases, one should consult a doctor to take medicines that can help fight fever, soreness, body pain and such reactions.

It is also advised to stay away from alcohol and consume whole-wheat food which is rich in fibre.