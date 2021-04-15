Iran nuclear programme peaceful, 'mistake' for US to express concerns: Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani sought to calm western powers over the country's latest move of uranium enrichment. He insisted that Iran's nuclear programme was "peaceful".

Rouhani said in televised remarks that it was a "mistake" for Europe and the United States to express concerns that the move "means we can enrich to 90 per cent in one go".

"Today, we can enrich to 90 per cent if we want to. But we have declared it from day one and we're keeping our word: our nuclear activities are peaceful; we are not seeking to obtain the atomic bomb."

His comments came hours before Vienna talks. The dialogue is aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The nuclear deal with Iran was struck by US under Barack Obama in 2015. But his successor Donald Trump unilaterally took the US out of the deal, opening a new chapter of acrimony between US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)