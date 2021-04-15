Taiwan man marries four times, divorces three times to get extra paid leaves

We have heard stories of couples marrying, divorcing and reuniting.

But, in a peculiar incident, a man in Taiwan has married the same spouse four times and divorced three times.

All this has also happened in 37 days, according to local media reports.

Also read | Marriage stability highest among Indian Americans in US, new report reveals

And the reason behind this bizarre act is also something never heard of.

A bank clerk registered for a marriage on April 6 for which he took eight days leave from April 7 to 16, according to a Facebook post shared by a lawyer Lin.

The post further said that immediately the man divorced his wife and registered for a new marriage to the same woman on April 17.

Also read | Host surprises virtual guests attending marriage by home-delivering wedding feast

After taking another eight days of marriage leave, the clerk again divorced on April 28 and married yet again on April 29.

It followed the third divorce on May 11 and a fourth marriage to the same woman on May 12.

The bank suspected abuse of marriage leaves and only paid for leaves for the clerk's first marriage.

A complaint was filed by the man at the Taipei City Labor Bureau, which fined the bank NT$20,000 (over USD 700) for not paying for the leaves of all four marriages.

The bank then filed an appeal to the verdict saying that leave was not in compliance with the Labor Standard Act.

The Commissioner of the Labor Standards Section of the Labor Bureau Huang Jingang though agreed that the man's practice was unreasonable, but said there is no such provision in the Labor Standard Act that a person cannot marry the same person to get leaves.