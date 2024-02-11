Top 10 world news: Australia beat India in U19 cricket world cup; Pakistan election result; and more

Despite candidates backed by ex-PM Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) winning the most seats in Pakistan general elections, talks between rival parties – including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party – have raised tensions and stoked protests by the PTI supporters across country. In a major setback to Indian cricket fans, the Aussie U19 boys bowled India Boys out for 174 runs on Sunday (Feb 11) in South Africa and won the ICC U19 ODI World Cup final by 79 runs. Meanwhile, ex-US President Donald Trump set the cat among the pigeons by saying he would allow Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" if it attacked a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country that didn't pay enough.

Click on the headlines to read more.

In the aftermath of the Feb 8 National Elections of Pakistan, supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the streets in key cities and alleged election manipulation.

Australia U-19 did what their senior team had done in November 2023, beat India in the final to lift ICC ODI World Cup trophy. The Aussie U19 boys bowled India Boys out for 174 runs on Sunday (Feb 11) in South Africa and won the ICC U19 ODI World Cup final by 79 runs. This was Australia's four U19 World Cup victory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the country’s premium Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Mauritius on Monday (Feb 12).

Former president Donald Trump said on Saturday (Feb 10) that he would encourage Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" if it attacked a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country that didn't pay enough to meet spending targets.

Hamas warned on Sunday (Feb 11) that any Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip's Rafah would "blow up" the hostage exchange negotiations.

Police and local authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi have been gearing up for the proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 called by many farmers' unions.

Former Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane has said the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) were not a “bad thing.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he is totally up for a fight for the general elections expected to take place later this year.