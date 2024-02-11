Exclusive: Alexx O'Nell reveals a heartbreak inspired him to pen 'Pride'

Alexx O'Nell, the multi-talented American actor and musician, has carved his niche in the entertainment industry with a blend of versatility and charisma. From captivating audiences with his performances in both English and Indian language films to enthralling music lovers with his songs, O'Nell's journey in the showbiz is a testament to his passion and dedication.

Born on July 26, 1980, O'Nell's artistic voyage began on the stages of community and regional theaters across the United States. However, it was his magnetic presence and innate talent that eventually drew him into the spotlight of international acclaim.

O'Nell's repertoire boasts an impressive array of roles, spanning from character portrayals in Hindi features like Cheeni Kum to captivating performances in Loins of Punjab Presents. His notable appearances in films like Madrasapattinam, Joker, and Chittagong have earned him widespread recognition and accolades.

Not content with just the silver screen, O'Nell ventured into the realm of television, captivating audiences with his charm and skill. His stint as a contestant on the esteemed Indian celebrity dance competition Nach Baliye further endeared him to viewers, showcasing his versatility beyond acting.

Now, O'Nell has unveiled his latest musical endeavour, titled "Pride". In an exclusive conversation with WION, O'Nell revealed what motivated him to pen the song, the aspects of the track he is most proud of, his upcoming projects and much more. Read on!

What was the initial spark or moment of inspiration that led you to create "Pride"? Was it a particular experience, emotion, or idea?

All my music stems from personal experience and this particular song came out of a break-up a few years ago. For me, it takes a long time for a song to go from experience, to composition, to production and finally release… Anyway, there is a lot going on in the song, the verses tell the story, but the chorus really drives home the emotion. My relationship ended and, while I knew that much of that was my fault, I was determined to focus in that moment on myself, my self-worth, my Pride. I knew that eventually there would come a time for deeper evaluation of what went wrong, and ultimately time for regret, but now, in that instant, I was determined to regard the breakup as inevitable and entirely the other person's fault. I even refuse to remember the obviously good things so that I could survive the moment. I think this is a defence mechanism that a lot of us use - rather than sitting at home and dwelling on the two sides to a situation, sometimes we have to get out of the back-and-forth that's going on in our heads and even ‘celebrate’ a breakup - even if it’s not really being honest with ourselves.

Is there a particular moment or aspect of the song or video that you're especially proud of?

"Pride" represents my second collaboration with DJ Colin Sher’s ‘Cosher Studios’ in Cape Town. In this production, I love how producer David Pearce has once again helped me stay true to the original acoustic composition while this time paying homage to my favourites from the 90s like Nirvana, the 2000’s Counting Crowes, and even a bit of my favourites from the 70’s like the Doors (listen for the rock organ in the chorus). All the while we have made the song modern, especially in its rhythm section and vocal treatment. The result is that "Pride" is solidly current, while eliciting a tinge of 90's (and even 70's) rock nostalgia - and that’s not an easy task.

After "These Four Walls", "Pride" is the second video on which South African DOP Danie Nel and I have collaborated and it was wonderful working with him once again. Both these videos have a quirky feel that I think really draws people in. For "These Four Walls" it’s the bizarre look and dreamy feel of a stranger wandering the city at night in a bathrobe and slippers. This time, in "Pride", it’s a magic elevator whisking me off to unexpected, and stunningly beautiful, places. Both required lots of shooting and editing, but the resulting videos are unique and captivating.

"Pride" seems to touch upon themes of identity and self-expression. How do you navigate these themes personally, and how do they manifest in your artistic work?

Great question! Personally, I don’t spend much time thinking about my identity day to day, maybe that's why it comes out in my music. I suppose in my life, introspecting while writing music is my therapy. I work through difficult moments by dwelling on them, and turning them over and over in my head, and then out loud with a guitar, and somehow at some point, out of all that madness, comes a melody and some rhymes. And I fall in love with them, and I nurture them until eventually they become a song. So, out of the turmoil comes something beautiful (at least to me) and so it’s ultimately a cathartic process.

Music has a unique ability to foster empathy and connect people. How do you hope "Pride" will resonate with listeners, particularly those who may relate to its themes?

Another great question! I hope "Pride" gives people in difficult situations permission to let go, celebrate, and live life. Even if they know that it’s not all ‘black and white’, and that they share some of the blame. And even when they know that they’re going to have some regrets about their role in what’s happened. Because while you may not be faultless, you have the right to love your life and to enjoy living it, and frankly, when you come back to the situation later, with a fresh perspective, perhaps you’ll be able to deal with it more effectively. But for now, regardless of what’s going on, sing along with the chorus- “Now is the time for my Pride!” - and lose yourself for a moment in whatever makes you happy!

Reflecting on your career so far, both in acting and music, what achievements are you most proud of?

I guess that I’ve been able to do Music and Acting on my own terms. As an actor, I refused to work exclusively with any agency or production house, and as a musician, while I was signed with a major label for a while, I got out of that agreement and have been producing and releasing my original music and music videos independently since 2020.

To say it has been challenging would be an understatement, it has required that I learn everything from the most mundane to the most exciting aspects of both industries. But this knowledge has been incredibly valuable, especially when guiding friends and colleagues. Above all, I’ve been free to do what I want, where I want, how I want, and when I want. While my acting career remains primarily in India, in 2023 I shifted my music career largely to South Africa where "Pride" is already on the radio and my last single "These Four Walls" continues to play daily in the 6 months post-release!

How do you stay creatively inspired and motivated amidst the challenges of the industry?

My answer here is related to my answer to your last question: I can remain motivated because I am free to choose where to devote my time and energy. In the film industry there will always be lulls- Generally in the monsoon outdoor shooting is sparse, and otherwise, there will be times when projects are just not working out. It is in those times that I can shift my focus to music and move on from whatever setbacks I may be experiencing in my film career.

However, creativity in all its forms can also be draining, and so I have a number of other interests that refresh me - mainly motorcycling and paragliding. Truly, the best way to refuel creatively is by getting off shoot and out of the studio and living an exciting life! I regularly post about my adventures here on Instagram.

Also watch: Taylor Swift sells 'Eras tour' concert film rights for more than $75 million Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations in the works that you're excited about?

So many! As an actor, 2023’s highlights were Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya in which I starred alongside Tabu and Ali Fazal, and Amazon’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ with Madhoo.

2024 will see a number of my projects release including Dharmatic’s Hindi / English feature film Ae Watan Mere Watan, due out on the 22nd of March, in which I star alongside Sara Ali Khan. Next up is Raja Menon’s Hindi series Bak Bak with Divya Dutt slated for Amazon Prime Video. And there are a few more later in the year including Phule in which I shot with Patralekha and Pratik Gandhi for the first time.

On the music front, 2023 was all about "These Four Walls". Presently I’m putting the finishing touches on my next single after "Pride" entitled "Ghosts". The new song and music video should be out in the middle of 2024.