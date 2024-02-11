Christopher Nolan wins big at Directors Guild of America Awards 2024: Check full list of winners

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood took centre stage tonight at the 76th annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, held at Beverly Hilton. Christopher Nolan emerged as the night's top winner for his work on Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Celine Song secured recognition for her debut theatrical film Past Lives.

Historically, the DGA Awards serve as a strong indicator of Oscar success, with only eight instances in 75 years where the eventual Best Director Oscar winner did not align with the DGA winner. Last year, the trophy went to the Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Christopher Nolan's win for Oppenheimer solidifies his frontrunner status for the director Oscar at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony on March 10.

The Directors Guild also honoured David Nutter with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Television, Janet G. Knutsen with the Frank Capra Achievement Award and Gary Natoli with the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Manuela Martelli, Chile ’76

Noora Niasari, Shayda

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One

Celine Song, Past Lives (WINNER)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time” (WINNER)

Becky Martin, Succession, “Rehearsal”

Mark Mylod, Succession, “Connor’s Wedding”

Andrij Parekh, Succession, “America Decides”

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, Succession, “Tailgate Party”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Erica Dunton, Ted Lasso, “La Locker Room Aux Folles”

Bill Hader, Barry, “wow”

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell”

Christopher Storer, The Bear, “Fishes” (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef, The Bear, “Honeydew”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Shawn Levy, All the Light We Cannot See

Tara Miele, Lessons in Chemistry, “Introduction to Chemistry”

Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry, “Poirot”

Sarah Adina Smith, Lessons in Chemistry, “Her and Him” (WINNER)

Nzingha Stewart, Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, Real Time with Bill Maher, “Episode 2117”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén”

Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay” (WINNER)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Singer Charley Crockett Performs “Name on a Billboard” and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper“

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 1018: Dollar Stores

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Joel Gallen, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Linda Mendoza, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Paul Miller, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (WINNER)

Glenn Weiss, The 95th Annual Academy Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Niharika Desai, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil” (WINNER)

Ken Fuchs, The Golden Bachelor, “Premiere”

Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz, Project Greenlight: A New Generation, “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem”

Rich Kim, Lego Masters, “Is It Brick?”

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior, “Season 15 Finale”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

James Bobin, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher”

Destin Daniel Cretton, American Born Chinese, “What Guy Are You”

Rob Letterman, Goosebumps, “Say Cheese and Die”

Amy Schatz, Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School (WINNER)

Dinh Thai, American Born Chinese, “A Monkey on a Quest”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Martin de Thurah (Epoch Films)

Fair Exchange, Levi’s 501 Jeans – Droga5

Legends Never Die, Levi’s 501 Jeans, Droga5

Seb Edwards (Park Pictures)

Rumble, Battle of the Baddest – Droga5

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch) (WINNER)

Run This Town, Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct)

The Travelers, Expedia – Wieden & Kennedy

Craig Gillespie (MJZ)

Waiting Room, Apple iPhone – TBWA/Media Arts Lab

Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks)

R.I.P. Leon, Apple iPhone – Apple (Client Direct)

Action Mode, Apple iPhone14 – Apple (Client Direct)

Choose Happy, Les Mills Fitness – Nice&Frank, San Francisco

Wait’ll You See This, Snapchat – Snapchat (Client Direct)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary