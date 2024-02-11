Adele defends Taylor Swift from football fans who criticise her presence at NFL games; drops the F-bomb

Amid the fervour surrounding the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, a different spotlight has emerged - one that shines on Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her allegiance to the Chiefs. However, amidst complaints labelling Swift as a "distraction" to the team, Grammy-winning artist Adele has emerged as a vocal advocate for her fellow musician.

The British songstress boldly voiced sentiments that echoed the desires of many Swifties. Adele demonstrated unwavering support for Taylor Swift, challenging the narrative that has surrounded her presence at NFL games.

A recent video shared by Pop Base on their X account shows Adele taking a firm stand for her friend and extending her support for the Chiefs.

Pop Base captioned their post, “Adele says she will be supporting the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for Taylor Swift and defends her from football fans. 'All of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f*cking life. She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch'.” Check it out below!

Many fans are eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's arrival at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. Thankfully, their anticipation seems justified, as Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Lamar Hunt, reassured fans during Fanatics' Super Bowl party, saying, "She's coming! She's coming! We're excited."

This assertion gains further credibility with an update from aviation journalist Jason Rabinowitz on X, formerly Twitter. Rabinowitz disclosed that the pop star had touched down at Los Angeles International Airport around 3:30 PM Pacific Time on Saturday. With these updates, it appears that Swift's presence at the Super Bowl is imminent.