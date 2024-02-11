Sylvester Stallone's daughter Scarlet debuts at NYFW for Tommy Hilfiger

Scarlet Stallone, the youngest daughter of Hollywood icons Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, made a dazzling debut at New York Fashion Week, strutting down the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger show on Friday night at Grand Central Station. With her family in attendance to cheer her on, the 21-year-old showcased poise and style as she made her mark in the fashion world.

Sporting a dark peacoat over a striped sweater paired with a pleated miniskirt, Scarlet exuded confidence as she walked the runway. Completing her ensemble with a Tommy Hilfiger striped beanie and python-print boots, she caught the attention of onlookers and received praise from her proud father.

While sharing photos from the runway on social media, Scarlet wrote, "Last night was so much fun & I couldn’t be more grateful, thank you." Check it out below!

Sylvester Stallone, 77, expressed his pride in his daughter's accomplishment after the show. QWhile speaking to Fashion Network, he said, "What can I tell you, I am a very proud father."

Scarlet's older sisters, Sophia and Sistine, also took to social media to celebrate her achievement. Sistine, 25, shared a video of Scarlet strutting down the runway on her Instagram Story, while Sophia, 27, expressed her support with encouraging words. “Go Scarlet, Go!!!!!!” Sophia wrote.