Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's supporters take to streets after controversial poll results

In the aftermath of the Feb 8 National Elections of Pakistan, supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the streets in key cities and alleged election manipulation. Despite candidates backed by Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) winning the most seats, talks between rival parties – including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party – raised tensions and stoked protests by the PTI supporters.

Pakistan Elections 2024: Where all PTI-led protests took place?

Protests organised by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party unfolded in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday (Feb 10) urged peaceful demonstrations while calling on the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure a speedy and conclusive end to the vote counting.

The election results revealed that Imran Khan-backed candidates, running as independents, secured the most seats but fell short of a majority.

Analysts suggest the military, which has clashed with Khan, is supporting a government formed by rival parties. Despite initial talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party failing, a working pact is being reportedly forged with a secular-based party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

What does PTI-backed candidates' showing mean?

Independents' strong performance underscores Khan's enduring popularity, particularly among young voters and the middle-class population that has been gripped by economic challenges.

The army, through Army Chief Asim Munir, called for unity as well as "political maturity" among parties. The military which has directly ruled the country for decades, but on record, has asserted its purported intention to refrain from political involvement. But Khan in the past has accused generals of conspiring against him, a claim the military constantly denies.

Amid competing claims of victory by both Khan and Nawaz Sharif, the son of assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, asserted his party's role as a potential kingmaker. The coalition dynamics also hinge on the loyalty of independent candidates, with Khan, currently in prison, unlikely to participate directly in politics due to numerous charges he claims are politically motivated.