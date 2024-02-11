ICC U19 World Cup: Heartbreak for India again as Australia win by 79 runs in final for fourth title

Australia U-19 did what their senior team had done in November 2023, beat India in the final to lift ICC ODI World Cup trophy. The Aussie U19 boys bowled India Boys out for 174 runs on Sunday (Feb 11) in South Africa and won the ICC U19 ODI World Cup final by 79 runs. This was Australia's four U19 World Cup victory.

India were never in the chase as they lost their first wicket in the third over and the momentum never build up after that. Once Arshin Kulkarni departed, Musheer Khan and Adarsh Singh added 37 runs for the second wicket to give the chase of 254 some stability. Mahli Beardman then removed Musheer and skipper Uday Saharan as India were restricted to 3/55.

Sachin Dhas was the next to fall with Priyanshu Moliya and Aravelly Avanish going back soon as well. India's last hope Adarsh Singh (47) then fell after off Beardman as India crossed the 100-run mark. Raj Limbani was the next to get out before Murugan Abhishek played a fantastic hand of 42 runs and added 46 runs with Naman Tiwari for the ninth wicket before Tom Straker got Saumy Pandey for the last wicket.

Australia's Mahli Beardman was adjudged player of the match for his 3/15 in 7 overs while Raf McMillan also took 3/43 in 10 overs.

Earlier, Australia Boys won the toss and elected to field first. Limbani struck early for Australia by taking Sam Konstas out for a duck but Harry Dixon and skipper Hugh Weibgen added 78 runs for the second wicket. Tiwari then struck twice to bring India back in the game. Harjas Singh (55) and Ryan Hicks then added 66 runs for the fourth wicket before India three wickets for 22 runs.