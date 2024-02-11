Former India batter Akash Chopra terms Avesh Khan's exclusion from India squad for England Tests as 'harsh'

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has termed the exclusion of fast bowler Avesh Khan from India's squad for last three Tests against England as harsh. Avesh was part of the squad for the first two Tests but didn't get a chance to play in either Hyderabad or Vizag. Bengal pacer Akash Deep has been included instead in the 17-member team for the remainder of the five-match series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the squad announcement on Saturday (Feb 10), Chopra opined: "Akash Deep has come. So the question is where did Avesh go because Avesh Khan was a part of this team. I saw him bowling with full effort in Vizag. Now suddenly he is not part of this Test team. So it is slightly surprising.”

"It's been heard that the team management has liked Akash Deep a lot because of how he bowled in the nets. He has done well for India A. So very happy for him but Avesh didn't do anything wrong," Chopra added.

Apart from Avesh, batter Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped from the squad after failing to score significantly in the first two Tests. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, has included KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

While both Rahul and Jadeja did play in the first Test, they were sidelined for the second Test in Vizag due to injuries. Both the players, however, will take part in remainder of the series subject to their fitness.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with the third Test set to begin on February 15 in Rajkot.