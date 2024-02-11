Britain: PM Rishi Sunak says he is 'totally up for the fight' to win UK general elections

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he is totally up for a fight for the general elections expected to take place later this year. Sunak showed his determination to win another term for the ruling Conservative Party despite continuous series of opposition within the Tories.

In an interview with The Times, the 43-year-old British-Indian leader pointed to the purportedly positive direction of the economy and prospects for a better future for the United Kingdom.

Sunak said, "At the beginning of this year, there is a sense that the country is heading in the right direction. Economic conditions have improved, mortgage rates are decreasing, and taxes have been reduced. I believe these pressures are easing, and we can make further progress throughout the year."

Hard work of British people should be rewarded: Rishi Sunak

The Conservative leader also pointed out what he said was his commitment to cutting taxes for hardworking individuals.

"It's because those are my values, those are the values of my party. Hard work should be rewarded, and cutting taxes is the best way to ensure that individuals and their families can enjoy the fruits of their labor," he asserted.

Sunak also added that discussions about tax cuts have been ongoing.

"None of us discuss these matters before budgets. Others may be over-interpreting. The Chancellor and I have made it clear that our long-term plan is to reduce taxes," he clarified.

Amid high anti-incumbency sentiments among voters, the Conservative government led by Sunak continues to trail behind the Opposition Labour Party in surveys.

Sunak has affirmed his readiness for the upcoming battle in the UK elections. "I'm totally up for the fight," he declared.

Meanwhile Rishi Sunak also published his tax document summary, showing that he paid more than £508,308 ($641,942) in taxes as his total income rose to £2.23 ($2.82mn) last year, 13 per cent up from the previous year.

The British prime minister also realised £1.8 million ($2.27mn) profit from his investment in a US fund.