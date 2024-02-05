Rishi Sunak opens up on racism, says parents wanted him to speak without an accent to ‘fit in’

Rishi Sunak, the UK's Prime Minister of Indian origin, disclosed childhood experiences of racism, sharing how his parents, determined for him to "fit in," arranged extra drama lessons to eliminate any accent. In an interview with ITV News, Sunak stressed on the challenges of feeling different and acknowledged instances of racism during his youth.

In 2022, Sunak made history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, a milestone that marked the culmination of his political journey within the governing Conservative Party.

He assumed leadership on Diwali after being elected unopposed. At 43, Sunak stands as the youngest British prime minister in two centuries and the first of Indian heritage.

Family's commitment to fitting in

Sunak discussed his parents' dedication to ensuring he and his siblings blended in seamlessly, highlighting his mother's emphasis on proper speech.

Sent for extra drama lessons, Sunak's family aimed to eliminate any accent, striving to remove barriers associated with cultural differences.

Sunak candidly expressed his consciousness of being different and revealed encounters with racism during his childhood. He acknowledged the painful impact of slurs directed at his younger siblings, emphasizing how racism "stings" and leaves lasting scars.

Sunak underscored his belief in the unacceptability of any form of racism, emphasising that when engaging with world leaders, the UK should serve as an example of combating discrimination. Reflecting on his own experiences, he asserted that such incidents wouldn't happen to his children today.

The Prime Minister admitted that growing up, he never imagined an ethnic minority individual could become the Prime Minister due to the absence of role models. He sees his historic appointment as a testament to challenging norms and inspiring future generations.

Sunak noted that the UK is often looked upon as an example of successfully addressing racial issues, emphasising the nation's commitment to inclusivity and equality.