Hamas says military action in Rafah may lead to ‘tens of thousands’ of casualties

Palestinian militant group Hamas issued a warning to Israel threatening "tens of thousands" of casualties in case of a military action on Rafah.

The group released a statement saying that an army operation would have disastrous repercussions that "may lead to tens of thousands of martyrs and injured if Rafah... is invaded".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (February 9) said that he had ordered his forces to draw up a plan to evacuate people in Rafah - a southern town in the Gaza Strip - ahead of Israel's ground invasion. Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on the now overpopulated town and did so on Friday as well.

Netanyahu ordered its military and security officials late on Friday to "submit to the cabinet a combined plan for evacuating the population and destroying the battalions" of Hamas in the southern city.

This came just hours after US President Joe Biden warned Israel against expansion of its Gaza offensive to the southern city.

Biden on Thursday said that Israel's response and conduct in the war after Hamas' deadly October 7 attacks was 'over the top'. This is the harshest criticism yet by Israel's biggest international backer.

"The Israeli occupation's move threatens security and peace in the region and the world. This is a blatant violation of all red lines," said the office of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned "another bloodbath in Gaza cannot be allowed", in a post on X.

"An Israeli attack on 1.5 million Palestinians already facing inhumane conditions in Rafah will cause a massacre of innocent people," he wrote, urging the "whole world" to prevent it.

Spain and Germany also warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" if the plan went ahead.

"We call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, respect for international humanitarian law and the entry of aid," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares posted on X.