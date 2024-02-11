Russian forces in occupied regions are using Musk’s Starlink, claims Ukraine

Russian forces in occupied Ukraine are using terminals of Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink, said Kyiv’s main military intelligence agency, on Sunday (Feb 11). The allegation by Ukrainian forces also comes amid media reports that Russia has been receiving Starlink internet terminals via an intermediary in the Middle East amid the ongoing war.

‘Systemic nature’

“Cases of the Russian occupiers’ use of the given devices have been registered. It is beginning to take on a systemic nature,” the Ukrainian defence ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) quoted spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.

In its post on Telegram, GUR also posted an audio clip of what it said was an exchange between two Russian soldiers that was intercepted by its forces, claiming it as proof of Starlink’s “systemic” use in the Russian-occupied territory.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency said Starlink terminals are being used by Russia’s 83rd Air Assault Brigade, which is fighting near the embattled towns of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the partially occupied eastern region of Donetsk.

The Starlink terminals were rushed to help Ukraine during the initial days of the Russian invasion in February 2022 and have played a significant role in Kyiv’s battlefield communications.

Following media reports last week, Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, has said that it does not do any business with Russia’s government or military.

How is Russia accessing Starlink?

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation which involves more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth in communication with thousands of terminals on the ground to deliver broadband internet.

The audio clip which GUR posted on Telegram as evidence is said to be an exchange between two Russian soldiers discussing setting up the Starlink terminals. However, the Ukrainian agency did not say how Moscow’s forces were able to procure the terminals or if they were from another country or taken from Kyiv’s forces.

A report by Newsweek, an American weekly news magazine, citing a Ukrainian journalist and soldier said Russia’s military began delivering Starlink terminals en masse in occupied territories, referring to four regions of Ukraine that were illegally annexed by Russia in 2022 – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

SpaceX responds to reports

In response to the media reports last week, Starlink, in a statement on X said, “Starlink is not active in Russia, meaning service will not work in that country. SpaceX has never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to locations in Russia.”

“If SpaceX obtains knowledge that a Starlink terminal is being used by a sanctioned or unauthorized party, we investigate the claim and take actions to deactivate the terminal if confirmed,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

