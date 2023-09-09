‘Elon Musk committed evil’: Ukrainian official slams SpaceX CEO over shutting down Starlink access

The explosive revelation that Elon Musk shut down Ukrainian access to Starlink satellite communication services has ruffled some feathers in the Kyiv establishment as a senior official accused the SpaceX CEO of “committed evil”.

On Thursday (Sept 7), CNN shared an excerpt from the upcoming biography book ‘Elon Musk’, in which Musk told author Walter Isaacson that he ordered the Starlink engineers to cut off the satellite internet access after he found that Ukraine was planning to launch drone attacks on Russian fleet off the coast of Crimea last year.

He said that the drones “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly”. The book is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

Musk expressed concern over being unnecessarily dragged into the war, saying that allowing Ukrainians to launch an attack could invite nuclear retaliation from the Russians.

Ukraine president's aid slams Musk

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tagging Musk on X wrote that his interference led to the deaths of civilians, calling them “the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego”.

“By not allowing Ukrainian drones to destroy part of the Russian fleet via Starlink interference, Elon Musk allowed this fleet to fire Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities. As a result, civilians, and children are being killed,” Podolyak wrote.

“Why do some people so desperately want to defend war criminals and their desire to commit murder? And do they now realise that they are committing evil and encouraging evil?”

Musk's response

After a user, Mario Nawfal — a self-described combination of entrepreneur, business influencer and “citizen journalist” — shared the excerpts from the book on social media platform X, Musk said that had he acceded to the Ukrainian government’s request, SpaceX would have faced retaliation.

“There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation,” he said in response to the post on X.

More than 20,000 Starlink terminals were donated by Musk to Ukraine after Russia destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure at the beginning of the war in February 2022.

Last October, Musk wrote to the Pentagon to say that it could no longer afford to continue funding the service and asked the Biden administration to cover the cost, which he estimated to be in hundreds of millions of dollars, CNN revealed at the time.

Earlier this year, the US and European governments negotiated a deal with Musk, paying for another 100,000 Starlink satellite dishes to be sent to Ukraine.