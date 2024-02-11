Indian capital on high alert ahead of farmers' protest, police prohibit gatherings at Delhi-UP border

Police and local authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi have been gearing up for the proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 called by many farmers' unions.

To avert chaos and crisis, Delhi police have issued an order prohibiting the gathering of public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles has been barred from entering the National Capital from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The official statement by Delhi police read that the order has been enforced today and will remain in force up until March 11, unless withdrawn earlier.

The order, office of the Deputy Commissioner of the Police, North East District, further added that the protestors are not allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishuls, spears, rods, etc.

Delhi police said they received information that some farmer organisations had given a call to their supporters to gather in the National Capital on February 13, hence the order was promoted.

"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather in Delhi on February 13 for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi until their demands are met," read the order.

In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, a precautionary order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save lives and property in the area," it added.

Punjab-Haryana border sealed

Police in the western state of Haryana sealed the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district. They placed concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road ahead of the farmers' proposed march.