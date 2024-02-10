India: Raj Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra's Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray on Friday (Feb 9) released a statement demanding Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena, who passed away in the year 2012.

"Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S. Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S. Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this honour during his lifetime. Anyway," Raj Thackeray wrote in a posting on social media platform X.

"Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Center has shown political generosity by honouring P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Bharat Ratna’ as well," he said.

"A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts," he added. Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S. Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S. Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this… pic.twitter.com/5lTR5H69wR — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 9, 2024 ×

Former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Narasimha Rao to be conferred Bharat Ratna

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as MS Swaminathan, the architect of the 'Green Revolution' in the country's agriculture, will be conferred with top civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Narasimha Rao was a renowned statesman and scholar who provided considerable service to India in varied roles.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna," PM Modi said on X. Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.



As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024 ×

"As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," he said.

"Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he further added.