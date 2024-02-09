Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, a true 'champion of farmers' and staunch advocate of inclusive growth

The Government of India on Friday announced the names of people to be bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country. One of the names that featured in the list was of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was best known as the ‘champion of farmers’ as he advocated for the rights of farmers and their well-being throughout his life.

Born in a small village of Nurpur in the Meerut district of the then United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh), Chaudhary Charan Singh went on to serve the nation as the 5th Prime Minister. He played a pivotal role in uplifting the most important strata of our society- farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the news on his X account and wrote, “Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he [Chaudhary Charan Singh] always gave impetus to nation-building.”

Here’s more about Charan Singh’s life and politics:

Chaudhary Charan Singh: The ‘champion of farmers’

Chaudhary Charan Singh was a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress before founding his own political party, the Lok Dal in 1979. He served as the Prime Minister of India for a brief period from July 1979 to January 1980.

Known for his advocacy of peasant rights and agrarian reforms, Charan Singh played a significant role in shaping India's agricultural policies and championing the cause of farmers.

He was born into a Jat family on 23 December 1902, in a small village called Nurpur in Uttar Pradesh. Charan Singh has always been deeply influenced by his rural upbringing and agricultural background. He pursued law at Agra University before starting his career in politics. Charan Singh's political career began in the 1930s when he joined the Indian National Congress and actively participated in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly multiple times and held various ministerial positions, including Revenue Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

As Chief Minister, he initiated several reforms aimed at improving agricultural productivity, land distribution, and rural development.

In 1975, following the imposition of the Emergency by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh resigned from the Congress Party in protest against the authoritarian measures taken by the government. He subsequently founded the Bharatiya Lok Dal, which later merged with other parties to form the Janata Party. During this period, he emerged as a vocal critic of the government's policies, particularly its handling of agricultural issues and rural distress.

Charan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister in 1979 was marked by efforts to address the challenges facing India's agricultural sector, including inflation, food shortages, and farmer grievances. Despite the brevity of his term, he introduced several measures aimed at alleviating the plight of farmers, such as loan waivers, price support mechanisms, and agricultural subsidies.

Throughout his political career, Charan Singh remained committed to advocating for the rights of farmers and marginalised communities.

He was a staunch advocate of land reforms, tenant rights, and equitable distribution of agricultural resources. His dedication to the welfare of farmers earned him the title of 'Kisan Leader' or 'Champion of Farmers.'

He passed away in May 1987, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a champion of farmers' rights and a stalwart defender of agrarian interests.