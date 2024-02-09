India: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to be awarded Bharat Ratna
Story highlights
During his time as prime minister, Rao took important steps to open India to international trade and promote a new phase of economic growth.
Former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao Garu will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on X on February 9.
Praising PV Narasimha Rao's leadership, PM Modi wrote, "During his time as prime minister, Rao took important steps to open India to international trade and promote a new phase of economic growth. As a leader who not only guided India through significant reforms but also enhanced its cultural and intellectual legacy, his contributions to the foreign policy, language, and education sectors further highlight his multifarious legacy.
Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024
As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU
“As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth,” he wrote.
“Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.”
In an effort to pull the nation out of an increasingly dire economic situation, Manmohan Singh was appointed Finance Minister by Rao during his administration.
Also Read: Bharat Ratna for ex-Indian PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, scientist MS Swaminathan
Six times a member of parliament, Rao passed away in 2004 at the age of 83.
Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (28 June 1921 – 23 December 2004) was a lawyer and a prominent Congress leader who rose to become India's ninth prime minister. From 1991 until 1996, he was the nation's ruler.
(With inputs from agencies)