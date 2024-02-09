India: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to be awarded Bharat Ratna

Former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao Garu will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on X on February 9.

Praising PV Narasimha Rao's leadership, PM Modi wrote, "During his time as prime minister, Rao took important steps to open India to international trade and promote a new phase of economic growth. As a leader who not only guided India through significant reforms but also enhanced its cultural and intellectual legacy, his contributions to the foreign policy, language, and education sectors further highlight his multifarious legacy.

As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as…

“As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth,” he wrote.