Former Indian PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and others to be honoured with Bharat Ratna

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 9) announced that former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities," Modi said in a post on X.