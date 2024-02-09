Former Indian PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and others to be honoured with Bharat Ratna
Story highlights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 9) announced that former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities," Modi said in a post on X.
"Former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers," Modi said in a subsequent post.